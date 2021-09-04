First Keystone Co. (FKYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a market cap of $114.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. First Keystone has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About First Keystone

First Keystone Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Keystone Community Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to individual, business, government, and public and institutional customers in Northeastern Pennsylvania market area. The company accepts demand deposits and interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

