First Keystone Co. (FKYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.
The company has a market cap of $114.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. First Keystone has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About First Keystone
Read More: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for First Keystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Keystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.