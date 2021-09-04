37 Capital Inc (CNSX:JJJ) Director Jacob H. Kalpakian Sells 58,500 Shares

37 Capital Inc (CNSX:JJJ) Director Jacob H. Kalpakian sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total value of $15,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,634.88.

37 Capital Company Profile

37 Capital Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company has a 33% interest in the Extra High property located to the northeast of Kamloops, British Columbia. It also has royalty interests in various lithium mineral properties located in the Province of Ontario.

