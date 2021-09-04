William Jack Plants II Purchases 637 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) CFO William Jack Plants II bought 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $19,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $492.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.17. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $33.45.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.