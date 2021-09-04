Roger Demers Sells 6,000 Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Stock

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Roger Demers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$17,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$78,705.

Shares of DNG stock opened at C$2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.47 million and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.64 and a 1-year high of C$2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0067 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

