HOQU Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, HOQU has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $739,170.72 and approximately $2.40 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00127180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00178842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $399.94 or 0.00800295 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

