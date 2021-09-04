Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 27,435 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,435 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 66.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

