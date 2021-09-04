Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $90.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

