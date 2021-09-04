Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 130,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGAM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth $110,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGAM opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

