Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 349.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after buying an additional 183,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,981,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 128,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 732,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,386,000 after buying an additional 112,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $2,261,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $151.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average is $129.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $85.91 and a one year high of $152.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

