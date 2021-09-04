Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 6,802 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 349.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $151.62 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $2,261,152. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

