Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYND stock opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.25. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

