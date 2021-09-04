StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 214,367.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,658,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,092 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,799,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,182,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $34.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

