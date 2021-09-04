100,000 Shares in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYAU opened at $9.88 on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

