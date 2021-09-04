3,720 Shares in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,659,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,242,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,259.9% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 102,925 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 921.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 85,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,662,000.

Shares of IPO opened at $68.77 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45.

