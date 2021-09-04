StoneX Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,593 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

