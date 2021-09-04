Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 28,951 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,951 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 20.1% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $2,254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Q2 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,406. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.78.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.