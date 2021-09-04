100,000 Shares in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 during the second quarter valued at about $184,000.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

NASDAQ GIWWU opened at $10.24 on Friday. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIWWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU).

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.