BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Shares Up 0%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 199,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 19.99% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.