Swiss National Bank Has $83.16 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $83,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,268,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 113.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $160.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

