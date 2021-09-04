Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Short Interest Down 12.4% in August

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 29th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth approximately $56,043,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the second quarter worth $25,904,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the first quarter worth $23,106,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the second quarter worth $20,005,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Forterra by 100.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,435,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 720,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

FRTA stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.46. Forterra has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter. Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forterra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

