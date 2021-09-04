7,583 Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE:ALE opened at $67.44 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

