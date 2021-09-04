Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.77. Textron has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after buying an additional 232,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,271,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

