International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Up 7.8%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.91. 123,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 226,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
The company has a market cap of $175.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.
