International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Up 7.8%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.91. 123,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 226,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a market cap of $175.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,173,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 405,548 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 199,256 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

