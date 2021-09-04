LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:LYB opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

