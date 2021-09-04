SHIELD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $128,037.32 and $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,892.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.33 or 0.07827417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.10 or 0.00433123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.89 or 0.01418825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00138914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.87 or 0.00665169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.58 or 0.00614471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.74 or 0.00398325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005978 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

