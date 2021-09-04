Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 817 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,986 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,760,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

