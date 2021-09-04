FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of TSN opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

