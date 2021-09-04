Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Markston International LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $35.61 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

