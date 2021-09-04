Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 805 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

