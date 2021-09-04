US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

