Zacks: Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Viavi Solutions also reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 2,010 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $35,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $671,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $153,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

