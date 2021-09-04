Kerrii B. Anderson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ANF stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

