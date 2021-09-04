Kerrii B. Anderson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ANF stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $47.29.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
