Avi S. Katz Sells 2,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $23,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avi S. Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Avi S. Katz sold 24,591 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $308,371.14.

KLR stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $529.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.47. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth approximately $10,174,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kaleyra by 3.0% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,057,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kaleyra by 53.3% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 172,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 59,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth approximately $893,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

KLR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.