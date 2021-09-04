International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,647 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $139.58 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day moving average is $138.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.