Sei Investments Co. Acquires 18,929 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $24,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.79. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

