GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 647,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GMS. Truist boosted their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

NYSE GMS opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45. GMS has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.10.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

