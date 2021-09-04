Sei Investments Co. Sells 574 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Lithia Motors worth $23,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD opened at $325.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.19 and a 200-day moving average of $363.87.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

