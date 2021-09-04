Sei Investments Co. Purchases 267,754 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $22,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.0% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 27,459 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 475.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

ALLY stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

