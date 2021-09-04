Insider Selling: Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,949,000 after purchasing an additional 233,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,255,000 after acquiring an additional 318,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

