$0.08 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80.

In related news, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $408,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,020 shares of company stock worth $3,427,007. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

