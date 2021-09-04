NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NNBR opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. NN has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $225.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. Equities research analysts predict that NN will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Also, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,818.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $195,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NN by 332.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 610,702 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NN by 27.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NN by 72.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

