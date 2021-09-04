4,494 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,438 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

