Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.26 Million in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

