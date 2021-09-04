Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $6,398,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,994 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHB. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

FHB opened at $27.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

