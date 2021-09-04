Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 58,280 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,567 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

