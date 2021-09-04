DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 65,611 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 844.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KE were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in KE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,321,000 after purchasing an additional 770,744 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KE by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in KE by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after purchasing an additional 602,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.98 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.