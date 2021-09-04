Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $466,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 459,214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 395,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 80.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,323,000 after purchasing an additional 341,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $198.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

