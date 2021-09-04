Teza Capital Management LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,613 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 10.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 67.4% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.