Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

