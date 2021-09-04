Short Interest in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expands By 13.7%

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 14,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,048,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

LOGI opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $66.78 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average is $112.69.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.